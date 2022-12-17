KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war, on Friday, as Russia’s invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread emergency power outages, Ukrainian officials said.

Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of air-raid sirens as the barrage targeted critical infrastructure in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia. The head of the Ukrainian armed forces said they intercepted 60 of 76 missiles launched.

