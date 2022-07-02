By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
It has not been an easy week for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He took his first foreign trip since the invasion of Ukraine to shore up relations with troublesome Central Asian allies. He watched as NATO declared Moscow its main enemy and invited Russia’s neighbors Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. And he was forced to deny that his troops had yet again attacked a civilian target in Ukraine.
Countering a show of Western unity over Ukraine at a series of summits in Europe, this week, Putin has sought to cast the moves by the US and its allies as a proof of their hostile designs, and he vowed to press the offensive against Russia’s neighbor, now in its fifth month.
Putin long has described NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders as the top security threat to his country. When he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, he cited increasingly close military ties between Kyiv and the West as a key reason behind his action.
Russia’s aggression against its neighbor has helped cement Western unity, with allies offering billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Kyiv and slamming Russia with unprecedented sanctions that froze its hard currency reserves, targeted oil and other key experts, and barred its planes from European skies.
The invasion also prompted NATO to deploy more troops and weapons into the territories of its members in Eastern Europe and encouraged Sweden and Finland to abandon their neutrality and seek NATO membership.
At its summit in Madrid, on Wednesday, the alliance formally invited the two nations to join and declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security.
Putin, who visited Turkmenistan, Wednesday, to attend a Caspian Sea summit with three former Soviet nations and Iran, responded by saying that NATO’s actions proved its anti-Russian focus while admitting his action helped Western allies cement their ranks.
At the summit in Ashgabat, Putin and other participants didn’t mention the war in Ukraine in their public comments.
