DHAKA, Bangladesh — Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority Rohingya refugees marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, on Thursday, as the United States, the European Union and other Western nations pledged to support the pursuit of justice in international courts.
At a sprawling camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, thousands of refugees gathered to commemorate what they term Genocide Remembrance Day, with speakers demanding safety from persecution inside Myanmar so they can return to the country.
A refugee at the Kutupalong camp sang a song describing their suffering on the way to Bangladesh, five years ago, braving bullets, forests and the sea. Many in the crowd cried as they listened.
On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced a further round of sanctions targeting businesses linked to Myanmar’s military, which rules the country.
It said those being sanctioned in an effort to limit the military’s access to arms and revenue include Star Sapphire Group of Companies, International Gateways Group and Sky One Construction.
Amanda Milling, minister for Asia, also confirmed the UK’s intention to intervene in a November 2019 case against Myanmar initiated by The Gambia seeking justice in the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. The case will determine whether Myanmar has violated the Genocide Convention through the military’s acts against the Rohingya, in 2016 and 2017.
More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting, in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a “clearance operation” against them following attacks by a rebel group. The safety situation in Myanmar has worsened since a military takeover, last year, and attempts to send them back have failed.
In March, the United States said the oppression of Rohingya in Myanmar amounts to genocide after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against the ethnic minority. Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights.
Bangladeshi officials have expressed frustration after at least two attempts to repatriate the refugees to Myanmar failed, since 2017. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said their repatriation is the only solution to the crisis, but that Bangladesh would not force them to go back.
