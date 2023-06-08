NEW YORK — Roger Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, has died. He was 93.
A spokesperson for the Giants said the team was informed by a family member that Craig died Sunday in San Diego following a short illness.
“We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” Giants President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Baer said in a statement. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”
Craig was a rookie on the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers club that won the franchise’s first title. He had a terrific season for the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series. And he made 39 appearances for the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals squad that topped the New York Yankees for the championship.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander also pitched for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies during his 12-year career, finishing 74-98 with a 3.83 ERA and 19 saves. His best season came in 1959, when he went 11-5 with a 2.06 ERA in 29 games (17 starts), and his four shutouts tied for most in the National League.
Craig started and won Game 5 of the 1955 World Series against the Yankees to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. He was hit hard in his next two Series (1956 and 1959), then rebounded in the 1964 Fall Classic as he struck out eight in 4⅔ scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game 4 for the Cardinals.
But for all his team success, Craig also knew well what it was like to languish in last place.
