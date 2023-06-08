Obit Roger Craig

FILE - New York Mets pitcher Roger Craig throws against the Milwaukee Braves at the Polo Grounds in New York City, May 12, 1962. Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, died Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was 93. (AP Photo/ H. Harris, File)

 H. Harris

NEW YORK — Roger Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, has died. He was 93.

A spokesperson for the Giants said the team was informed by a family member that Craig died Sunday in San Diego following a short illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.