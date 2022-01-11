LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78.
Durst died of natural causes, Monday, in a hospital outside the California prison where he was serving a life sentence, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Durst had been held in a hospital lockup in Stockton due to a litany of ailments.
Durst was convicted, in September, of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range at her Los Angeles home in 2000. He was sentenced Oct. 14 to life in prison without parole.
Durst had long been suspected of killing his wife, Kathie, who went missing in New York, in 1982, and was declared legally dead decades later.
But only after Los Angeles prosecutors proved he silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police she helped cover up Kathie’s killing was Durst indicted by a New York grand jury, in November, for second-degree murder in his wife’s death.
Los Angeles prosecutors told jurors Durst also got away with murder in Texas after shooting a man who discovered his identity when he was hiding out in Galveston, in 2001. Durst was acquitted of murder in that case, in 2003, after testifying he shot the man as they struggled for a gun.
Durst’s undoing was in large part due to his hubris.
After beating the charge in Texas, in a bid to rehabilitate his image, he reached out to filmmakers who had portrayed his life — not favorably — in the 2010 big screen feature, “All Good Things,” starring Ryan Gosling as Durst. He offered to sit down for a series of lengthy interviews about his life.
Durst, who later said he was using methamphetamine during the interviews, made several damning statements, including a stunning confession during an unguarded moment in the six-part HBO documentary series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”
The show made his name known to a new generation and brought renewed scrutiny and suspicion from authorities.
The night before the final episode aired, Durst was arrested in Berman’s killing while hiding out under an alias in a New Orleans hotel, where he was caught with a gun, more than $40,000 cash and a head-to-shoulders latex mask for a presumed getaway.
The finale’s climax came with him mumbling to himself in a bathroom while still wearing hot mic saying: “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”
The quotes were later revealed to have been manipulated for dramatic effect but the production — done against the advice of Durst’s lawyers and friends — dredged up new evidence, including an envelope that connected him to the scene of Berman’s killing as well as incriminating statements he made.
Police had received a note directing them to Berman’s home with only the word “CADAVER” written in block letters.
In interviews given, between 2010 and 2015, Durst told the makers of the “The Jinx” that he didn’t write the note, but whoever did had killed her.
“You’re writing a note to the police that only the killer could have written,” Durst said.
His defense lawyers conceded in the run-up to trial that Durst had written the note, and prosecutors said it amounted to a confession.
