KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy Wednesday, when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor. The judge did not immediately rule on the request. The startling turn came after Rittenhouse, in a high-stakes gamble, took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men, two fatally, during a night of turbulent protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” the 18-year-old said. During cross-examination, prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. The prosecutor also posed questions about Rittenhouse’s silence after his arrest. At that, the jury was ushered out of the room, and Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit. Rittenhouse lawyer Corey Chirafasi all but suggested prosecutors might be deliberately trying to cause a mistrial because this one is “going badly” for the prosecution and it wants a do-over. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried. When Binger said he had been acting in good faith, the judge replied: “I don’t believe that.” Rittenhouse is on trial for the shootings he committed during sometimes-violent protests that erupted in Kenosha over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police youth cadet said was an attempt to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights. He testified that he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle. He said he then shot and killed Anthony Huber after Huber struck him in the neck with his skateboard and grabbed his gun. When a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, “lunges at me with his pistol pointed directly at my head,” Rittenhouse shot him, too, wounding him. “I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse said. During his turn as a witness, Rittenhouse sobbed so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. But otherwise, he was composed on the stand, even as he was being cross-examined aggressively. The case against Rittenhouse has divided Americans over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. Prosecutors have portrayed him as the instigator that night, while the defense has said he feared for his life, afraid that his gun was going to be taken away and used against him. Rittenhouse’s decision to testify carried certain risk — including the possibility of fierce cross-examination from prosecutors — and came despite doubts among some legal experts about the value of putting him on the stand, given the apparent weaknesses in the state’s case. Some of the prosecution’s own witnesses bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense. As he began crying on the stand and appeared unable to speak, his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, on a bench across the courtroom, sobbed loudly. Someone next to her put an arm around her. After the judge called a recess, jurors walked by Rittenhouse and looked on as he continued to cry. Much of the testimony, Wednesday, was centered on the first shooting of the night, since it was Rosenbaum’s death that set in motion that bloodshed that followed. Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a car dealer’s lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a blaze when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!” He said he responded by saying, “Friendly, friendly, friendly!” He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun was in front of him, “and I was cornered.” He said that was when he began to run. He said another protester, Joshua Ziminski, told Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him.” Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him, and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front. “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- City will fix signs, install LPAC fencing
- Virgin Orbit mothership is back home
- PWD ready to discuss stipends for employees
- Defensive check
- Biden: Patience, bill will ease woes
- Business briefs, Nov. 11, 2021
- Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car
- Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy
Most Popular
Articles
- Scolari, character actor, dies at 66
- Palmdale continues its redrawing of districts
- Family issues keep Newsom out of public sight
- EIR released for Burbank-to-LA high-speed rail line
- LA-area casino settles money laundering case
- City hopes to attract film production
- ‘X-Plane’ makers celebrate work
- Don’t get scammed by calling number they give you
- Eagles fly past Rolling Hills Prep in second half
- Palmdale city council approves power agreement
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden announces ‘historic’ deal but still must win votes (3)
- Fight ends Cal City homecoming dance (2)
- Consultant is hired to help with school culture (2)
- Bill Clinton due to spend one more night in Orange hospital (2)
- Family issues keep Newsom out of public sight (1)
- Garcetti says COVID-19 symptoms have been mild (1)
- Judge: Some prison guards must be vaccinated (1)
- Union leader is booked on tax, embezzlement charges (1)
- Rotary Club donates books (1)
- Foes disrupt AVUHSD meeting (1)
- Shutoff moratorium has impact on PWD finances (1)
- Biden’s climate plan at risk on Capitol Hill (1)
- Lawsuit blocking state assisted death law ends (1)
- AV College enrollment decreases from last year (1)
- Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science (1)
- Biden’s big bill near votes in House, but fighting still drags (1)
- Navy launches ship named for gay rights leader Milk (1)
- Crew member sues Baldwin, others over ‘Rust’ shooting (1)
- Spike in shootings on freeways (1)
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York’s gun permit law (1)
- US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy (1)
- PWD, students tout water conservation (1)
- Coming out later in life has unique obstacles (1)
- City Council to consider election resolutions (1)
- Armorer: Someone may have put bullet in gun (1)
- State plan to limit oil drilling far from final (1)
- City is on edge as lead water crisis persists (1)
- Exchange gas-powered equipment (1)
- California’s Newsom picked Halloween with kids over UN (1)
- One dead, one hurt in Haight Ashbury daytime shooting (1)
- Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization (1)
- From condiments to condoms: new California laws bring change (1)
- Leaders launch UN climate summit (1)
- China still aggressive against COVID-19 (1)
- City Council fails to pass emergency declaration (1)
- LA County hate crime reports gain 20% in 2020 (1)
- Homicides up in Portland (1)
- Biden, Democrats shrink expansive plan to $2T (1)
- Trump’s not going away; neither is investigator Schiff (1)
- Westside teachers get COVID pay plan (1)
- ‘Fortune teller’ in Riverside is arrested in $50,000 scam (1)
- White House targets ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy (1)
- Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space (1)
- White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy (1)
- FDA paves way for COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages five-11 (1)
- DOJ to high court: Halt abortion law (1)
- Nurse charged in death of inmate at county jail (1)
- Deal lets district eye emails of its students (1)
- AV Wall heads to El Centro (1)
- Groups want US to suspend oil leases (1)
- Community officer faces FBI probe, weapons charges (1)
- SKUSD approves funds for classroom project (1)
- Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push (1)
- Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers (1)
- Bullet train’s latest woe: Will it be high-speed? (1)
- Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage (1)
- Lawsuits demand ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
- Indicted LA councilman intends to ‘step back’ (1)
- GOP officials push back on mandate (1)
- White House plans to vaccinate 28M children (1)
- US charges two major ransomware operators (1)
- Should we be ready to go to war over Taiwan? (1)
- LA, Long Beach ports to give fines for backlogged cargo (1)
- PSD adopts plan to ensure safer learning (1)
- White House, Dems try to rework Biden budget plan (1)
- Climate change disrupts natural cycles at much drier Lake Tahoe (1)
- Schools take lead role in touting vaccines for younger people (1)
- Business highlights, Nov. 5, 2021 (1)
- High court struggles with case (1)
- Divided Democrats call for new strategy (1)
- Man charged in alleged flight attendant assault (1)
- Southland enacts new smog rules on oil refineries (1)
- Obama criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race (1)
- Woman shot on film set remembered (1)
- Vaccine clinics scheduled (1)
- AADUSD entices subs with benefits (1)
- Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he’ll go to prison (1)
- Students celebrate, learn about undocumented (1)
- Energy agency urges bigger global emissions push (1)
- Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse (1)
- AVUHSD to analyze facilities needs (1)
- After big wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed (1)
- Trump wants call logs, notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel (1)
- Report: More action needed at UN summit (1)
- Atomic bombing survivor, Tsuboi, dies (1)
- State is deep in drought despite atmospheric river (1)
- House votes to hold Bannon in contempt (1)
- New US passports reflect societal changes (1)
- Study: California condors can have ‘virgin births’ (1)
- USC admits to delay in warning about fraternity (1)
- Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist’s beating (1)
- Man is convicted of murder, DUI in pileup (1)
- Fire-scarred California braces for more storms, flash floods (1)
- Poll: Majority in US concerned about climate (1)
- In NH, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP (1)
- Fire crews make gains against Southland blaze (1)
- Drama in the Gulf: Officials say Iran seized Vietnamese tanker (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
1st of all Associated Press is SCUM. I watched the trial as Binger (the loser) tried to get a mistrial. What a Woke moron Binger seems to be. He had a witness (Jacob Marshall) come up and say he is a lying POS, but the dirtbag is telling the truth "now'". What needs to happen is a "Mistrial with Prejudice" That way Kyle walks free (he is going to anyway) and it will send a message to scum like Antifa and BLM that their actions will have consequences. I donated the Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund...looks like it was money well spent. I hope Kyle get emotional help, after this issue is resolved...You can tell it hurt Kyle to take a human life..no matter how necessary it was.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.