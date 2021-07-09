NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Human rights groups welcomed the imprisonment Thursday of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who began serving a 15-month sentence for defying a court order to testify at a judicial commission investigating allegations of widespread corruption during his 2009-18 tenure.
Zuma, 79, surrendered to authorities shortly before a midnight Wednesday deadline and is being held at the Estcourt Correctional Center in KwaZulu-Natal province, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from his rural home in Nkandla.
He was put in the Estcourt prison’s hospital section for assessment and will be treated like any other inmate, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said. Zuma will be in quarantine for 14 days as part of the facility’s COVID-19 precautions.
