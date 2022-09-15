Sweden Election

Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The leader of a nationalist populist party has declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden’s weekend election, vowing that it is “time to put Sweden first.” Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday, Sept. 14, that his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP, File)

 Stefan Jerrevång

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament, Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.

Center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat with 99.9% of the vote from the weekend elections counted, Wednesday. She said she would step down, today.

