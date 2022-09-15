COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament, Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
Center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat with 99.9% of the vote from the weekend elections counted, Wednesday. She said she would step down, today.
Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson declared victory for the four-party bloc. He said his party would be “a constructive and driving force” in the work of rebuilding safety in Sweden. He said it was “time to put
The bloc that includes the Sweden Democrats — the country’s second-largest party — won a thin majority in parliament. Though a few votes were outstanding, they were not enough to sway the final outcome.
Prime Minister Andersson said that “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.
Andersson became Sweden’s first female prime minister, last year, and led the country in its historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While Andersson is personally popular, anxiety in Sweden has grown over high crime rates in segregated districts that are home to large numbers of immigrants who have failed to integrate into Swedish society. Some blamed her Social Democrats, who have been in power for eight years.
