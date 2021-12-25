CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Richard Flynn, the longest-serving commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Safety with more than 35 years at the helm, has died. He was 93.
Flynn died, Sunday, at Spring Village in Dover, the Tasker Funeral Home confirmed, on Wednesday.
Flynn, a lifelong Dover resident, began a career in the local police department after serving in the US Navy during World War II. He became police chief in 1959 and held that position for 13 years before he was appointed commissioner. He retired in 2007.
Under his leadership, the Department of Safety grew from three divisions — state police, motor vehicles and safety services — to eight. It added divisions of emergency communications; fire service; administration; fire standards and training and emergency services; and emergency management.
He also served on the Adult Parole Board from 2011 to 2016.
“He ran the Department of Safety with amazing efficiency and foresight but most importantly, Dick always put the people he served first,” Senate President Chuck Morse said in a statement. “His door was always open to legislators as well because he believed so deeply in good government, a spirit that he clearly inspired in his dedicated staff and frontline workers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.