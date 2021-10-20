By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
Former US Rep. Bill Zeliff, a three-term Republican best known for helping lead the congressional investigation of the government’s disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, has died. He was 85.
Zeliff, who represented southern and eastern New Hampshire in the US House from 1991 to 1997, died Monday, according to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Venice, Florida, where he had retired. He died after declining health, his wife told WMUR-TV in New Hampshire.
“Congressman Bill Zeliff was a dear friend,” Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican, said in a statement. “My entire family joins the people of New Hampshire in mourning his passing.”
Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who represents the district Zeliff once did, said he was a “champion to many people and causes across our state.”
“Bill’s kindness and can-do spirit underpinned a successful career in politics and business, and I join Granite Staters in mourning his loss,” he said in a statement.
While in the US House, Zeliff chaired the Government Reform Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs and Criminal Justice and was a deputy Republican whip. He was known as a fiscal conservative and advocate of budget reform.
In 1995, Zeliff was a leader of hearings investigating the 1993 Branch Davidian siege. Cult leader David Koresh and nearly 80 followers died, some from bullet wounds, after their compound burned down. FBI agents had used tanks to inject tear gas into the wooden building, which caught fire.
Zeliff at one point suggested that then-President Bill Clinton, not Attorney General Janet Reno, had made the decision to mount the tear gas attack. Reno unwaveringly defended her decision to use the gas to end the Waco siege and rebuffed Republicans’ persistent attempts to blame Clinton, a Democrat.
But Zeliff wasn’t convinced. “I find it disturbing that it is the attorney general, and not the president, who steps forward to state, ‘The buck stops with me,’ ” he said.
At the time he was Republican co-chair of the House Waco hearings, Zeliff was fined $30,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign finance violations.
He was accused of improperly using money from his business for his 1990 congressional race. Zeliff insisted that although he had done no wrong, the FEC case had become too costly to fight.
