Obit-Weakland

FILE - In this Aug, 28, 2002, file photo shows retired Archbishop Rembert Weakland at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, Wis. Archbishop Weakland, a liberal voice in the American Catholic Church, who left the position amid the church's global crisis involving sexual abuse of minors, has died at age 95, the archdiocese said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dale Guldan, Pool, File)

 Dale Guldan

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a leading Catholic liberal who pushed for social justice and increased power for women in the church before he resigned amid a sex and financial scandal, has died. He was 95.

A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived following a long illness, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said, Monday.

