NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skip Latt, who was a longtime sports writer for The Associated Press before retiring, has died in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73.
Latt died, March 31, according to an obituary published by West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory in Nashville.
He had a passion for sports from the time he was young, participating as a student-athlete, a writer and editor and a coach for his sons’ teams. Latt worked at two South Carolina newspapers, The Times Democrat of Orangeburg and The News and Courier of Charleston, before joining the AP bureau in Nashville in 1982. He retired from the AP in 2004.
He was born Oscar Raymond Latt Jr. on April 3, 1948, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and graduated from Hendersonville High School and later the University of South Carolina.
“Skip was very passionate about sports and all things Carolina, both North and South,” said Tennessee sports writer Teresa Walker, who joined the AP in Nashville a few years after Latt and followed him on the sports beat.
“He had a bumper sticker from his alma mater he kept in the Nashville bureau he liked to show new AP hires,” she said, Monday. “He also insisted North Carolina was God’s favorite because the sky was Carolina blue. But when it came to work, he was a true professional and a great guy to work any breaking story with.”
