SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire escaped from an animal rescue center.
Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the six-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.
“He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible,” the center said.
