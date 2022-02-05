WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Robin Herman, a gender barrier-breaking reporter for The New York Times who was the first female journalist to interview players in the locker room after an NHL game, has died. She was 70.
Her husband, Paul Horvitz, told the newspaper Herman died, Tuesday, at their home in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Massachusetts, from ovarian cancer.
“Robin was a Swiss Army Knife reporter. She covered fires and AIDS, gold madness in the Diamond District and Iran hostages, homelessness and hippie communal living,” the former Times editor recalled in a series of tweets, Thursday, as condolences and remembrances poured in on social media.
Herman was a hockey reporter covering the New York Islanders when she and another female reporter were allowed to interview players in the locker room — as their male counterparts were commonly permitted to do — following the 1975 All-Star Game in Montreal.
Besides her husband, she leaves two adult children and other relatives. The Boston Globe reported Herman will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a gathering of remembrance will be held later.
