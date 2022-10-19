ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, last month, during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published, Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.

One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration.

