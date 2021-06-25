VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month’s report of 215 bodies found at another school.
The bodies were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now located, about 85 miles east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.
A search with ground-penetrating radar resulted in 751 ‘’hits,’’ indicating that at least 600 bodies were buried in the area, said Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess.
