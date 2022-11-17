At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States, this year, the Human Rights Campaign announced, Wednesday, in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims, this year, and 59% were Black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in years past, also comprising 81% of the deaths recorded at the time of publication.

