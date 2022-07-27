Biden

President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the US is not, in fact, heading into a recession.

The Commerce Department, on Thursday, will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. That’s political chum for Republicans in an election year.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden has proven himself to be a huge Liar...and anyone that he mentions, is probably a Liar also. But hey at least they are diversified...incompetent..but diversified.

