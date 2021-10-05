BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who researched the levels of contamination in Cape Cod’s bodies of water found that there were human-made chemicals in 21 ponds he tested.
Tom Cambareri, a hydrologist residing in Barnstable, collected water samples from ponds around town, finding a group of chemicals known as PFAS polluting the town’s clean water supply, The Cape Cod Times reported.
The chemicals have been linked to several health problems and often do not break into the environment easily. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are unregulated at the federal level, but Massachusetts is beginning to put safeguards on drinking water.
The contamination of local water supplies can be traced to the Barnstable County Fire Rescue and Training Academy and the Cape Cod Gateway Airport. The two locations used PFAS-filled firefighting foam for decades, the newspaper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.