HOUSTON (AP) — Public support and use of the death penalty, this year, continued its more than two-decade decline in the US, and many of the executions that were carried out during the year were “botched” or highly problematic, an annual report on capital punishment says.
There were 18 executions in the US, this year,, the fewest in any pre-pandemic year, since 1991. There were 11 executions, last year. Outside of the pandemic years, the 20 death sentences handed out, this year, were the fewest in any year in the US in a half-century, according to the report by the Washington, DC-based Death Penalty Information Center.
