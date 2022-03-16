Remains found last year in the desert north of Edwards Air Force Base have been identified as those of a Mojave man, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported, Monday.
Travis Michael Moore, 37, was identified, on March 10, through the use of DNA testing, officials reported.
The partial skeleton remains were found on Oct. 20 in a desert area in the vicinity of Claymine Road.
The cause of his death is pending.
