Obit Pat Robertson

FILE - Pat Robertson, stands in front of stacks of signatures as he announced his intentions to collect a total of 7 million signatures during a news conference on Sept. 15, 1987 in Chesapeake, Va. Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, has died. He was 93. Robertson's death Thursday, June 8, 2023 was announced by his broadcasting network. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

 Steve Helber

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pat Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, has died. He was 93.

Robertson’s death Thursday was confirmed in an email by his broadcasting network. No cause was given.

