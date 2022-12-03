Obit Julia Reichert

FILE - Jeff Reichert, from left, Julia Reichert, and Steven Bognar, winners of the award for best documentary feature for "American Factory", pose in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, died Thursday in Ohio from cancer, her family said Friday through a representative. She was 76 .(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jordan Strauss

Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, has died. She was 76.

She died, Thursday night, in Ohio from cancer, her family said Friday through a representative. She was diagnosed with stage four urothelial cancer, in April 2018.

