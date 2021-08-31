It’s a common refrain from some of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and their Republican allies: The Justice Department is treating them harshly because of their political views while those arrested during last year’s protests over racial injustice were given leniency.
Court records tell a different story.
An Associated Press review of documents in more than 300 federal cases stemming from the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death last year shows that dozens of people charged have been convicted of serious crimes and sent to prison.
The AP found that more than 120 defendants across the United States have pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial of federal crimes including rioting, arson and conspiracy. More than 70 defendants sentenced so far have gotten an average of about 27 months behind bars. At least 10 received prison terms of five years or more.
The dissonance between the rhetoric of the rioters and their supporters and the record established by courts highlights both the racial tension inherent in their arguments — the pro-Donald Trump rioters were largely white and last summer’s protesters were more diverse — and the flawed assessment at the heart of their claims.
“The property damage or accusations of arson and looting from last year, those were serious and they were dealt with seriously, but they weren’t an attack on the very core constitutional processes that we rely on in a democracy, nor were they an attack on the United States Congress,” said Kent Greenfield, a professor at Boston College Law School.
To be sure, some have received lenient deals.
At least 19 defendants who have been sentenced across the country got no prison time or time served, according to the AP’s review. Many pleaded guilty to lower-level offenses, such as misdemeanor assault, but some were convicted of more serious charges, including civil disorder.
In Portland, Oregon — where demonstrations, many turning violent, occurred nightly for months after a white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd — more than 60 of the roughly 100 cases that were brought have been dismissed, court records show.
Most of those defendants received deferred resolution agreements, under which prosecutors agree to drop charges after a certain amount of time if the defendant stays out of trouble and completes things such as community service. Some Capitol riot defendants have complained it’s unfair they aren’t getting the same deals.
Conservatives have sought to equate the attack on the Capitol with the Black Lives Matter protests, accusing Democrats of being hypocrites for not denouncing the violence after Floyd’s death as loudly as the Capitol insurrection.
OK first of all the Associated Press (AP) is Human Scum with an agenda....never forget that (IMHO). Also when you see the words Teacher or Professor, you can assume they are "Huge Liberal Idiots" (IMHO) I googled Kent Greenfield, sure enough he is Progressive extremist (parasite). So it is no wonder that the AP who is scum, will cite work from another scumbag. Jan 6th was not planned, yet Tech Scum like Bezos and Facebook and Twitter jumped at the chance of playing dictator. I do believe Parler will bring a Huge lawsuit against these Idiots. BLM is SCUM and they purposely hurt individuals. Dartmouth College professors (Huge Liberal Morons IMHO) Brendan Nyhan and John Carey published a letter on Thursday, Jan. 7 that had been signed by more than 2,000 political scientists (aka morons on stand-by) across the country. The Dems have a whole fleet of mindless Idiots made up of Judges and Lawyers, and College professors etc etc just waiting to "do whatever it takes to promote their agenda". Let's take a Look at Lloyd Austin..seems he focuses more on diversity, and less on the Huge Mess in Afghanistan ... Lloyd Austin is a Woke Idiot and a sell-out (IMHO) and a coward for not taking responsibility for the current events in Afghanistan. The Dem weasels attacked President trump around every corner...Yet he
1.) enacted operation "Warp Speed" (A feat the Democrats said could never be done) 2.) Trump secured our borders 3.) held China accountable for their unfair trade actions (imposed tariffs) 4.) Brought our military up to date. 5.) Created a new branch of the armed Services (Space Force) Left wing weasels despise Trump, because he revealed the politicians (both Dem and Rep) for the weasels that they are.. You can hate the man, but if you look at his policies you see Courage, Pride in America, and Fairness...with one specific goal...To make America Great Again. You look at Biden's policies you see weakness, confusion, and no leadership whatsoever. Biden is a total failure across the board...China loves Biden...what better gift than a president so weak and clueless as Joe Biden. What does it take to sell out your country?...ask Joe Biden he knows.
