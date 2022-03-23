The battle for Ukraine’s cities thundered across its suburbs, Tuesday, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv neighborhood, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest suburbs where there’s been fighting for weeks.
A senior US defense official said, Tuesday, that Russian ground forces were still largely stalled outside the capital city, but Russian ships spent the past 24 hours shelling the already devastated southern port city of Mariupol from offshore.
Civilians making the dangerous escape from Mariupol described fleeing through street gun battles and past corpses as Russian forces tried to pound the city into submission. One woman who made it out said planes flew overhead “and dropped bombs everywhere.”
More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24, and millions more have been displaced within the country, the United Nations said.
Here are some key things to know about the conflict:
The suburbs could be a barrier to Ukraine’s cities or a doorway for Russian troops, particularly around the capital of Kyiv — believed to be Moscow’s primary military objective.
After a fierce battle, Ukrainian troops regained control of the suburb of Makariv on Tuesday, allowing Ukrainian forces to retake a key highway to the west and block Russian troops from surrounding the capital from the northwest, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.
But the ministry said Russian forces were able to partially take northwest suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which had been under attack for weeks.
Regarding the port city, the Russian assault has turned living in Mariupol into a fight for survival.
Electricity, water and food supplies have been cut off, as well as communication with the outside world. It’s unclear how many remain in the city with a prewar population of 430,000.
Many attempts to leave have been thwarted by Russian efforts to pound Mariupol into submission. On that, Moscow has not succeeded, Britain’s defense ministry said, Tuesday.
