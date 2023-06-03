Antigua Sacramental Marijuana

A copy of the "The Holy Piby," also known as "The Black Man's Bible," sits beside hollowed out coconuts and a chalice used by Rastafari to smoke cannabis, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Liberta, Antigua. The Holy Piby is regarded as a key source of knowledge by many Rastafari. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

 Jessie Wardarski

LIBERTA, Antigua — On the same ground where their enslaved ancestors were forced to plant sugar cane, Rastafari in this small island nation are now legally growing and ritualistically smoking marijuana.

For Rastafari, the practice brings them closer to the divine. But for decades, many have been jailed and endured racial and religious profiling by law enforcement because of their marijuana use.

