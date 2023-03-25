APTOPIX Palestinians Ramadan

A Palestinian woman takes photos of her daughter next to a crescent moon-shaped decoration in a market, at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

 Fatima Shbair

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Hundreds of millions of Muslims began the first daily fast of Ramadan on Thursday, as parts of the Middle East approached crucial junctures in high-stakes peace negotiations during the holy month, traditionally a time of reconciliation.

In Sudan, parties are wrangling over how the country will usher in a civilian government following 17 months of military rule. In Yemen, diplomats are pushing for a lasting truce, following the recent rapprochement between regional powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia which have been locked in a proxy war there for eight years.

