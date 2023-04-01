MONTPELIER, Vt. — Hundreds of young people gathered on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse on Friday as part of a nationwide series of events to help build support for transgender rights amid what they denounced as an increasingly hostile climate.

Chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it!” many draped themselves in pride flags or carried posters with messages like “yay gay” or “protect trans kids.”

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

We Tolerate the Trans...we don't encourage it. You have people that have legitimate sexual issues (1.5 % of society) then you have weak minded Nut Jobs who just want attention (think mommy issues) and when the Novelty of being trans wears off, and the attention wanes...they become Violent or Suicidal...You can't change 99 % of society, for the sake of the 1% Nut Jobs.....That's called Tyranny of the Micro Minority

