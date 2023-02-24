WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday called on the country to unite around a $52 billion effort to restore the US as the world leader in advanced computer chips, saying it will require training of tens of thousands of workers.

“The research, innovation and manufacturing sparked by this law will enable us to be the technological superpower, securing our economic and national security future for the next generation,” Raimondo said in a speech at Georgetown University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.