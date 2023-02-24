WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday called on the country to unite around a $52 billion effort to restore the US as the world leader in advanced computer chips, saying it will require training of tens of thousands of workers.
“The research, innovation and manufacturing sparked by this law will enable us to be the technological superpower, securing our economic and national security future for the next generation,” Raimondo said in a speech at Georgetown University.
The government sees the funding as a launching pad to create two major semiconductor clusters inside the US featuring a network of factories, research laboratories and other infrastructure.
But fulfilling that vision will be a multi-year challenge that requires job training and figuring out scientific breakthroughs to lower the cost of producing advanced chips.
There is a level of cooperation that is needed among the federal government, state governments, local officials, CEOs, universities and school districts — the kind of joint effort that could be challenging in an era of divided politics.
The Biden administration is hopeful it can surmount political hurdles as Democrats and Republicans alike back the initiative.
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last August on the promise that it would spur factory groundbreakings. It is also designed to ensure a steady supply of the chips needed for autos, appliances, electronics, toys, toothbrushes and weapons systems.
The US — despite being the birthplace of chips — has ceded ground to producers in South Korea and Taiwan, creating an economic and national security challenge if shipping lanes are blocked.
Chips are integrated circuits that are embedded in a semiconductor, a material — notably silicon — that can manage the flow of electric current. The terms “chip” and “semiconductor” are often used interchangeably.
Starting next week, the application process will begin for semiconductor firms seeking to qualify for $39 billion in government backing to help fund their expansion. The administration expects the $39 billion for factories will generate 10 times that, at a minimum, in private-sector investment.
The potential benefits come from the spillover effects of computer chip production jobs that typically pay over $100,000, leading to additional economic activity and business formation.
