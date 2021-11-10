By Annabelle Williams
The New York Times
Rabbi Earl Grollman, a prolific writer on grief who became widely known for ministering to those mourning the death of loved ones in the 9/11 attacks, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and other times of loss, died Oct. 15 at his home in Belmont, Massachusetts. He was 96.
His daughter, Sharon, said the cause was congestive heart failure.
Grollman was known nationally as an expert in the field of grief counseling, appearing on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and other television programs. He ministered to people of all faiths, encouraging frank conversations about a topic that has often been taboo.
He wrote more than two dozen books about death and grieving, including “Living When a Loved One Has Died” (1977), “Straight Talk About Death for Teenagers: How to Cope With Losing Someone You Love” (1993) and “Your Aging Parents: Reflections for Caregivers” (1997).
“Obsessing about death can lead to paralysis, while ignoring it can squander opportunity,” he told the New York Times in 1994. “The important thing about death is the importance of life. Do what you have to do now. Live today meaningfully.”
