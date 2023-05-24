Obit Rick Hummel

FILE - Rick Hummel, a writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, speaks after receiving the J.G. Taylor Spink Award during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. Sunday, July 29, 2007. Hummel, an esteemed writer who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball for five decades for the Post-Dispatch until his retirement in 2022, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, after a short, unspecified illness the Post-Dispatch said Monday. He was 77. (AP Photo/Tim Roske, File)

 Tim Roske

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rick Hummel, an esteemed writer who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball for five decades for the Post-Dispatch until his retirement last year, has died. He was 77.

Hummel died in his sleep at his St. Louis-area home early Saturday after a short, aggressive illness, the Post-Dispatch said Monday.

