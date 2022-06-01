LONDON (AP) — After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the UK as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain’s former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
So while the UK is celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — with pageantry and parties, some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents.
“When I think about the queen, I think about a sweet old lady,” said Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton, who campaigns for her country to become a republic. “It’s not about her. It’s about her family’s wealth, built on the backs of our ancestors.”
The empire that Elizabeth was born into is long gone, but she still reigns far beyond Britain’s shores. She is head of state in 14 other nations, including Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Bahamas. Until recently it was 15 — Barbados cut ties with the monarchy, in November, and several other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, say they plan to follow suit.
Britain’s jubilee celebrations, which climax over a four-day holiday weekend starting, Thursday, aim to recognize the diversity of the UK and the Commonwealth. A huge jubilee pageant through central London, on Sunday, will feature Caribbean Carnival performers and Bollywood dancers.
But Britain’s image of itself as a welcoming and diverse society has been battered by the revelation that hundreds, and maybe thousands, of people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in the UK for decades were denied housing, jobs or medical treatment — and in some cases deported — because they didn’t have the paperwork to prove their status.
