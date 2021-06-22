Robert Quackenbush, a prolific children’s book author who conceived of the beloved character Henry the Duck, as well as detective animals such as Detective Mole and Miss Mallard, died May 17 at his home in the New York City borough of Manhattan. He was 91.
His wife, Margery Quackenbush, said the cause was leukemia.
Over 60 years Quackenbush created a distinct children’s literary universe. He worked on about 200 titles and wrote and illustrated bedtime staples such as “Henry’s Awful Mistake” and “Too Many Lollipops.” His stories about Miss Mallard, an inquisitive duck who solves crimes around the world in plots that resemble Agatha Christie capers, were adapted into an animated television series in 2000.
He also conceived of sleuthing critters such as Sheriff Sally Gopher and Sherlock Chick, who starts his investigations immediately after hatching from an egg (he emerges holding a magnifying glass) and discovering that his farm’s feed bin is missing its corn (a gang of crows stole it). For his work on Detective Mole, who wears a trenchcoat and houndstooth deerstalker hat, he received an Edgar Allan Poe Award for best juvenile mystery in 1982.
“Mysteries are so important for children because they want to know why they’re here and what’s going on between Mommy and Daddy,” Quackenbush said in a 2020 video interview. “They are the first detectives.”
Quackenbush’s colorful children’s stories often took inspiration from his own life as a parent and a New Yorker who lived on East 79th Street in Manhattan for more than 50 years.
