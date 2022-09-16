APTOPIX Uzbekistan Xi Putin Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Alexandr Demyanchuk

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on Thursday, for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield.

Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden (the Pedophile) has made our enemies stronger...America's economy weaker, and the taxpayers poorer....Thanks Joey B. you POS.

