KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers, Wednesday, to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.

