MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow’s military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. Speaking at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok, Putin scoffed at the EU plans for a cap on Russian oil and gas prices as a “stupid” idea that “will only lead to a hike in prices.” “An attempt to limit prices by administrative means is just ravings, it’s sheer nonsense,” Putin said. “If they try to implement that dumb decision, it will entail nothing good for those who will make it.” He warned that such a move by the EU would represent a clear breach of the existing contracts, saying that Russia could respond by turning off the faucets. “Will they make political decisions violating the contracts?” he said. “In that case, we will just halt supplies if it contradicts our economic interests. We won’t supply any gas, oil, diesel oil or coal.” The Russian leader charged that Russia will easily find enough customers in Asia to shift its energy exports away from Europe. “The demand is so high on global markets that we won’t have any problem selling it,” he said. Putin added that “those who try to force something on us aren’t in a position, today, to dictate their will,” pointing at protests in the West against rising energy prices. Just hours before it was due to resume natural gas deliveries to Germany, on Friday, after a three-day stoppage for repairs, Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom gas giant claimed it couldn’t do so until oil leaks in turbines are fixed. German officials and engineers refuted that claim. The Kremlin blamed the suspension of supplies on Western sanctions against Gazprom, charging that they hamper normal maintenance of the pipeline’s equipment and signaling that supplies may not resume until the restrictions are lifted. EU officials rejected the claim as a cover for a political power play. Putin dismissed the EU’s argument that Russia was using energy as a weapon by suspending gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, charging that the sanctions made the pipeline turbine unsafe to operate. “They have driven themselves into deadlock with sanctions,” he said. He repeated that Moscow stands ready to start pumping gas “as early as tomorrow” through the Nord Stream 2, which has been put on hold by the German authorities. Turning to Ukraine, Putin declared again that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians after eight years of fighting in the country’s east. “It wasn’t us who started the military action; we are trying to put an end to it,” Putin said, repeating his long-held argument that he ordered the military action to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions in Ukraine, which have fought Ukrainian forces in the conflict that erupted, in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. “All our action has been aimed at helping people living in the Donbas; it’s our duty and we will fulfill it until the end,” he said. “In the longer run, it will help strengthen our country both domestically and internationally.” Putin emphasized that Russia will keep protecting its sovereignty in the face of what he described as an attempt by the US and its allies to preserve their global domination, saying that “the world mustn’t be founded on the diktat of one country that deemed itself the representative of the almighty or even higher and based its policies on its perceived exclusivity.” The Russian leader acknowledged that the national economy will shrink by 2%, this year, but said that the economic and financial situation in Russia has stabilized, consumer prices inflation has slowed down and unemployment has remained low. “Russia has resisted the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West,” Putin said. “There has been a certain polarization in the world and inside the country, but I view it as a positive thing. Everything unnecessary, harmful, everything that has prevented us from going forward will be rejected.”
Donald Trump warned of German dependence on Russian oil at the 2018 UN General Assembly...President Trump knew, and was spot on. Biden trying to "undo" everything President Trump has done to make America great, has Biden (Pedo Pete) looking like quite the idiot. Also does not look like Biden begging the Arabs for an oil production increase worked...in fact they decreased their production...even after the fist bump..tsk tsk How about living under the threat of nuclear war again...did ya miss that...lol lol The Political Trash (both Dem. & Rep.) Hate President Trump because he gets in their way of ripping you off. On a brighter note, I heard Liz Cheney found work at McDonalds....I'll have a Big Mac combo meal..... Liz ;)
