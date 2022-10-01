KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties, Friday, to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.
Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means,” a renewed nuclear-backed threat he made at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed furiously against the West, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Russia’s destruction.
Zelenskyy then held his own signing ceremony in Kyiv, releasing video of him putting pen to papers he said were a formal NATO membership request.
Putin has repeatedly made clear that any prospect of Ukraine joining the military alliance is one of his red lines and cited it as a justification for his invasion, now in its eighth month, in Europe’s biggest land war since World War II.
(3) comments
Lol.... Typical Jizman retort... "Pedophile".. really?
OK So Biden (the Pedophile) can break the law and buy votes (10K loan forgiveness) but Putin cannot illegally claim land....Seems Putin is just following Biden's playbook..."Laws are for the little people" Biden is exempt from "Laws" Putin must feel the same way. And if I was Putin I would tell Rat Brain Shut your Mouth or I will Nuke your: double standard, social B.S. labeling country. Lets not rally behind Rat Brain (Biden). The weasel is no doubt skimming the money that is being sent to Ukraine...and any political POS (both Dem & Rep) that supports Ukraine's war... is probably skimming also. The Ukraine funds should be spent on Americans.
Lol....Typical unbiased Jizman retort...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.