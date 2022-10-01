APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Police officers check the bags of killed civilians after a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens, an official said Friday, just hours before Moscow planned to annex more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month war. (AP Photo/Viacheslav Tverdokhlib)

 Viacheslav Tverdokhlib

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties, Friday, to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.

Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.

Tags

(3) comments

avskier
avskier

Lol.... Typical Jizman retort... "Pedophile".. really?

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

OK So Biden (the Pedophile) can break the law and buy votes (10K loan forgiveness) but Putin cannot illegally claim land....Seems Putin is just following Biden's playbook..."Laws are for the little people" Biden is exempt from "Laws" Putin must feel the same way. And if I was Putin I would tell Rat Brain Shut your Mouth or I will Nuke your: double standard, social B.S. labeling country. Lets not rally behind Rat Brain (Biden). The weasel is no doubt skimming the money that is being sent to Ukraine...and any political POS (both Dem & Rep) that supports Ukraine's war... is probably skimming also. The Ukraine funds should be spent on Americans.

Add Reply
avskier
avskier

Lol....Typical unbiased Jizman retort...

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.