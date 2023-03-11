Germany Ukraine Refugees Purim

Two men dances to celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim at a hotel in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. German capital's Chabad community that has organized the party to give refugees from Ukraine the opertunity to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim together with members of the local Jewish community. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 Markus Schreiber

BERLIN — Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in Berlin Tuesday dressed in colorful costumes and dancing to loud Israeli music.

They danced, drank and ate together with hundreds of other members of the German capital’s Chabad community that organized the party in a hotel. Many of the Ukrainian refugees at the Purim party were students and young children, among them dozens of orphans who fled from Odesa a year ago.

