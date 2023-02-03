Groundhog festivity

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENN. — Those who braved the cold of a February morning at Gobbler’s Knob hoping for a promise of relief from the icy chill ultimately walked away disappointed Thursday, when Punxsutawney Phil — Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators — proclaimed that six more weeks of winter awaited his adoring public.

His chosen scroll read: “I see the morning has brought the finest people. I see their bravery and spirit. The time has come, I can feel it; the excitement, I can hear it. I see the folks with gray in their hair, and I see the kids all young and scrawny, their eyes and cheeks aglow from the cold, clean air of sweet Punxsutawney. I see that everyone knows their part, and I am merely the sage. But above all else I see a shadow on my stage. And so no matter how you measure, it’s six more weeks of

