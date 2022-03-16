SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s government formally exited bankruptcy, Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in US history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.
The exit means that the US Caribbean territory’s government will resume billion-dollar payments to bondholders for the first time in several years, settle some $1 billion worth of claims filed by residents and local businesses and issue more than $10 billion worth of bonds. The government also will restore up to $1.3 billion taken from a public pension system.
“This is a significant success,” said Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the federal control Board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances and its debt restructuring process. “Remaining in bankruptcy has been a drag on the economy in multiple ways.”
The bankruptcy led to widely criticized austerity measures on an island that paid some $1 billion in fees to consultants and lawyers and in other expenses during the process.
The exit was a priority for the Board and Jaresko, who previously announced she is retiring April 1. A replacement has not been named yet. The Board is expected to remain in place until Puerto Rico has four consecutive balanced budgets, a feat that has yet to be achieved.
The debt restructuring plan was approved by a federal judge in January. It reduces claims against Puerto Rico’s government from $33 billion to just over $7.4 billion, with 7 cents of every taxpayer dollar going to debt service, compared with 25 cents previously.
“This is a transcendental moment,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. “The plan is not perfect ... but it has a lot of good things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.