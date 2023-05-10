WARSAW, Poland — Protesters and a large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland as he sought Tuesday to place a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers on Russia’s Victory Day holiday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Poland over the incident, saying the Warsaw government was informed in advance of the ambassador’s plan to visit the Red Army cemetery and memorial site, and did not act to ensure that he could pay his respects at the memorial.

