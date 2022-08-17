RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking US protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line.
The Center for Biological Diversity is now petitioning the US Fish and Wildlife Service to list the bleached sandhill skipper under the Endangered Species Act at the only place it’s known to exist.
It says the project the Bureau of Land Management approved, last year, 250 miles north of Reno could ultimately lead to the extinction of the two-inch-long butterfly with golden-orange wings.
“This beautiful little butterfly has evolved over millennia to thrive in this one specific spot, and no one should have the right to just wipe it off the face of the Earth,” said Jess Tyler, a scientist at the center who co-wrote the petition.
USFWS has 90 days to decide whether there’s enough evidence to conduct a yearlong review to determine if protection is warranted, so any formal listing is likely years away.
But the petition signals the potential for another legal fight all too familiar to Ormat Nevada, which wants to tap hot water beneath the earth to generate carbon-free energy the Biden administration has made a key part of its effort to combat climate change with a shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
