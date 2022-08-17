RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking US protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line.

The Center for Biological Diversity is now petitioning the US Fish and Wildlife Service to list the bleached sandhill skipper under the Endangered Species Act at the only place it’s known to exist.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Conservationists...aka Woke Morons.

