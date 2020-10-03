MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There’s not enough evidence to prove that a group of white men set a young biracial woman on fire during a chaotic night of protests in Wisconsin’s capital city this summer, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Detectives were unable to find any surveillance video that shows the alleged attack taking place, but they did find footage indicating the woman wasn’t in the city at the time she says she was attacked, according to investigative reports.
Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was attacked by four white men while driving through a protest in downtown Madison around 1 a.m. on June 24. Bernstein said she was stopped at a red light when she heard someone yell a racial slur and one of the men sprayed her with lighter fluid through her open window and threw a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire.
She drove away, put out the flames, and was treated for burns at a hospital, she said.
A team of federal, state and local investigators probed the allegations as a possible hate crime. On Friday, the US attorney’s office in Madison issued a statement saying the investigation was closed without charges filed.
(1) comment
"""they did find footage indicating the woman wasn’t in the city at the time""" Liars like this should face major prison time...they can share a cell with Jussie Smollet another lying scumbag.
