FILE - Joyce Chiles, chief prosecutor for Mississippi's Fourth Judicial District, is seen in her office on Aug. 12, 2005, Greenville, Miss. The Mississippi prosecutor, who was involved in one of the renewed investigations into the 1955 killing of Black teenager Emmett Till, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. She was 67. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services were held, Monday, for the Mississippi prosecutor who worked on one of the renewed investigations into the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till, a killing that galvanized the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral so people could see her son’s mutilated body.

Joyce Chiles died of lung cancer, Thursday, at a hospital in Ruleville, a coroner told the Greenwood Commonwealth. She was 67. Services were held, yesterday, in Itta Bena.

