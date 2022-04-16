The missile cruiser Moskva, named in honor of the Russian capital, was launched during the Cold War, saw service during conflicts in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine, and helped conduct peacetime scientific research with the United States. Now the Russian Defense Ministry says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank in those waters off Ukraine while being towed to port after a fire. It was an inglorious demise for the vessel initially christened the Slava, or “glory.” Its sinking represents a major blow to Russian prestige, seven weeks into a war that already is widely seen as a historic blunder for Moscow.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the heavily damaged Moskva sank in a storm, Thursday, under tow after being gutted by fire. It previously said the blaze set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate. It denied there had been an attack by Ukraine on the ship, which would normally have about 500 sailors aboard.
