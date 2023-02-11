Moldova Politics Recean

Moldovan Prime Minister designate Dorin Recean waits as President Maia Sandu announces he is appointed to form a new government in Chisinau, Moldova, Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Moldova's government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

 Aurel Obreja

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s president tapped her defense and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to succeed Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita who unexpectedly resigned Friday, 18 months into a tenure sorely tested by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

President Maia Sandu told a news conference that members of Gavrilita’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, accepted her choice of Recean as the new prime minister.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.