Serbia Shootings Rally

People attend a rally in support of President Aleksandar Vucic in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 26, 2023. At three large anti-government protests held earlier this month in the capital, demonstrators demanded Vucic's ouster as well as the resignation of two senior security officials.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

 Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, Serbia — Tens of thousands of people converged on the Serbian capital on Friday for a major rally in support of President Aleksandar Vucic, who is facing an unprecedented revolt against his autocratic rule amid the crisis triggered by two mass shootings that stunned the nation.

Addressing the rain-drenched crowd, Vucic blasted the opposition for seeking his resignation for mishandling the crisis and creating divisions within the country. The two shootings early May left 18 people dead.

