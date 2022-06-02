LONDON — It’s good to be queen.
No one knows that better than Queen Elizabeth II, who’s showing no signs of stepping aside after 70 years on the throne. But the aging sovereign is giving Prince Charles an increasingly prominent role, delegating more responsibilities to her eldest son and heir.
That became obvious, last month, when Charles, 73, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, presided over the State Opening of Parliament, one of the monarch’s most important duties.
The subtle transition illustrates the challenges confronting the royal family as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles becomes the ever more public face of the monarchy. As Britain celebrates the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this week, the royals are working to cement the position of a sometimes misunderstood heir and demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.
“Charles and Camilla are a question mark for the future when it comes to the monarchy,” said Robert Lacey, a royal historian and adviser on the Netflix series “The Crown.” “But we’re not in the state we thought we were, 20 years ago, when the prospect of Charles coming to the throne seemed a major challenge. And I think one can say the monarchy rides on British affections, today, with more horsepower ... than it’s had for many decades.”
Much of that is due to Elizabeth, who on her 21st birthday pledged to serve Britain and the Commonwealth for her whole life. The queen shows every intention of fulfilling that promise.
But her problems in getting around force her to be more selective in her public engagements and open a door for Charles, who has spent the past three decades trying to overcome the fallout from the messy breakdown of his marriage to the highly popular Princess Diana.
It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and longtime links to Camilla torpedoed his relationship with Diana, known as “the People’s Princess” for her ability to connect with the public in a way her husband never could. The glamorous young mother of Prince William and Prince Harry died in a Paris car crash, in 1997, five years after her split from Charles.
But the public mood has softened since Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005.
