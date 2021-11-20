CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with leaders.
Egypt is set to host the COP27 climate change conference next year.
The prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall also visited famous archaeological, religious and historical sites in the two countries.
On Friday, Charles visited a facility for entrepreneurs in downtown Cairo while Camilla stopped at an equestrian hospital. Later, they made a trip to the coastal city of Alexandria, which was founded by Alexander the Great more than 2,000 years ago.
Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city, is surrounded on three sides by the Mediterranean Sea and backs up to a lake, making it uniquely susceptible to arise in sea levels.
