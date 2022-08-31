Biden Crime

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, forcefully defended the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under withering criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month.

“It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement and their families, for simply carrying out the law and doing their job,” Biden said before a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI.”

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The FBI is Human Trash (DOJ also)...The FBI is just one of Biden's tools (Garland the Scumbag also)...Just as POS Obama used the IRS (Lois Lerner) as a tool. Biden (sniffles) is all about law enforcement (now)...yet 1 year ago the dirtbag could care less if you were a victim...want to know why...the midterm elections are getting close and the POS thinks you have the memory of a "Rat". How about Biden buying votes and giving out loan forgiveness to his peeps....which is illegal. Biden is a wannabe Dictator and nothing more than stacked Human Waste...Lets send a message to Biden and his party of Parasites this November..."Get Lost Scumbags"

